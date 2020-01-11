ReT teachers resent cancellation of B.Ed examination

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J and K ReT Teachers Forum expressed resentment over cancellation of IGNOU B.Ed examination.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Senior Trade Union leader and Senior Vice Chairman of the Forum Bhupinder Singh raised questions mark on the callous approach of IGNOU. He said that instead of taking action against the culprits involved in leaking the papers the University is harassing the entire teaching community particularly Grade II and Grade III teachers.

This unjustified approach of IGNOU will affect the career of teachers who are pursuing BEd course under a special scheme across the Union Territory.

He warned the authorities concerned that if the decision of cancellation of two papers is not taken back within days, the Forum members will come on roads and the onus will be on University officials.

Singh also appealed to teaching community to remain united and do not appear in the exam again.