ReT teachers hold convention, project demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: J&K ReT Teachers Forum held a convention at Basantgarh under the chairmanship of its Zonal President Zone Dudu Charn which was attended by large number of ReTs from all clusters of Zone Dudu.

In the convention, ZEO Dudu Tara Nath was the Chief Guest while Senior Vice Chairman of JK ReT Teachers Forum Bhupinder Singh, Provincial Chief coordinator Pritam Dhimaan, District President Udhampur Kuldeep Katoach, Zonal President Ramnagar Ravi Kant, District members Kewal Singh, Ifrad Jameel and Satpaul Singh were also present.

While Speaking on the occasion, Zonal President of zone Dudu Charn Dass highlighted the problems of ReTs at Zonal level which include pending arrears of regularised ReTs, issuing post facto permissions whose files are already submitted in office ,release the pending liabilities of MDM and others.

District President Udhampur Kuldeep Katoach also spoke on the occasion and appealed the teachers of their cadre to remain unite and be ready for continue protest to streamline the salaries of SSA teachers and delink the same with State budget. Ishar Dass, Kegat Raj, Jia Lal, Nasir Din, Yash Paul, Baldev Singh, Pritam Singh, Pardeep kumar, Joginder Singh, Tariq Hussain, Ajay Verma, Kewal kumar, Farman Ali, Mohd Farooq, Sushma, Satya and Shakti were also present.