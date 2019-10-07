ReT teachers call on DSEJ; discuss issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of JK ReT Teachers Forum led by its Senior Vice Chairman Bhupinder Singh called on Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta and apprised her about the pending demands of teachers.

While interacting with Director School Education Jammu, Bhupinder Singh apprised her about pending demands of teachers’ fraternity which include pending salary of Grade III Teachers and Grade II teachers working under NPS; issuance of Grade Two and Grade three orders in favour of RRets; issuance of Grade II and Grade III orders in favour of Newly Regularised RRets and clearance of pending salary of head teachers.

After gave a patience hearing to the deputation, Director School Education assured to resolve all the issues one by one. She also assured that the department already projected pending salary of Grade II and III teachers to Civil Secretariat and hope that within days the salary issue will be resolved.

The deputation comprised of Surjeet Singh, Balbir Singh, Bharat Naag, Mohammad Farooq, Varinder Kumar, Sarfraz Lone, Mohammad Reyaz, Mohammad Mahroof, Puran Chand, R.K Sharma, Raj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar.