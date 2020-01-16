ReT Forum holds protest against IGNOU for cancelling papers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K ReT Teachers’ Forum on Thursday staged a protest against lethargic attitude of IGNOU authorities of J&K, causing hardships for thousands of teachers, pursuing B.Ed through IGNOU. Led by Vinod Sharma, President of the Forum, a number of teachers gathered outside the Press Club and raised slogans against IGNOU authorities.

While addressing the gathering, Sharma alleged that due to mismanagement of IGNOU authorities, two papers were cancelled and examination centres were fixed only at District Headquarters, thereby forcing teachers from far flung areas to travel long distances to reach examination centres and even had to hire rooms to stay. He further alleged that in District Reasi, no center was established and teachers had to travel long distances to reach Jammu. He lamented IGNOU authorities for ignoring all rules of university as this year, date-sheet of B.Ed was uploaded just three days before examination and hall tickets were uploaded just two days prior to examination. Moreover, study materials were not provided to teachers, which show harassing attitude of IGNOU authorities, he added. The protesting teachers also alleged that examination has been conducted without conducting any classes (2nd year) for B.Ed aspirants.

The aggrieved teachers further blamed that due to harassing attitude of Jammu IGNOU, two papers were cancelled and thousands of aspirants suffered without any fault.

Demanding revocation of cancellation order, Sharma said that ReT Forum will not tolerate any such harassment with teachers.

Others who also spoke during the protest included Sukhdev Singh Sumbria Chief Coordinator, Gulzabir Daing J&K Vice President, Rajesh Jamwal Provincial President, Sham Sharma, Surjit Singh, Manzoor Khan, Surinder Khajuria, Balbir Bhagat, Suash Chander, Pankaj Verma, Balwan Singh, Mohammad Yousuf Shah, Ashaq Jaral, Amiet Wani, Sabir Seikh, Mohammad Mumtaz, Gulam Nabi and Hukum Chand.