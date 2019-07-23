ReT deputation meets Advisor Khan, projects issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A deputation of J&K ReT Teachers Forum led by State President Vinod Sharma and State Chief Coordinator Sukhdev Singh Sumbria called on Advisor Farooq Khan in his Office Chamber at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.

While interacting with the Advisor, Vinod Sharma raised the burning issues of the teaching fraternity and urged for their early resolution. The issues raised during the interaction include resolution of issue of Head Teachers working in Middle Schools under SSA by sanctioning non plan posts of masters; inclusion of 5 years ReT period for seniority benefits as per Govt. Order No. 469 Dated June 25, 2014; transfer policy in favour of Teachers Grade II / 3rd Teachers / Teachers Grade III , as they have been working in the same schools for last more than 15 years; provision of smooth release of salary of Head Teachers and teachers who haven’t been converted to Teachers Grade II/Teachers Grade III due to various reasons as these teachers (under SSA) are without salary for last 5 months and their families are suffering; regularisation of Surplus ReTs / EVs be initiated as they are suffering badly; process of DPC of teachers to masters be started to avoid stagnation as last such DPC was held in February 2014; conversion of left out graduates to teachers Grade II Including those acquitted from court and Time bound promotions in favour of Teachers of Kashmir Province.

Advisor after having a patient hearing to the deputation assured to redress all the issues of the teachers including issue of Head Teachers in phased manner.

Others who were part of the deputation include Ashaq Rasool, Rajesh singh Jamwal, Haider Ali Khan, Dilber Mushtaq, Surjeet Singh, Ravinder chib, Vipan Sharma, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Mir, Mukhtar Ahmad, Ab. Hamid, Rafi Ahmad, Rayees Ahmad Dar and Manzoor Lone.