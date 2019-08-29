Restrictions necessary to prevent civilian casualties: Guv

50,000 jobs to be available in next 3 months

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Asserting that the identity and culture of people of Jammu and Kashmir will be preserved, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said restrictions after the abrogation of Article 370 were necessary to prevent any civilian causalities.

Addressing his first press conference after the Centre announced its move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, Malik said Internet is the “most dangerous instrument” which terrorists and Pakistanis use for anti-national activities.

“The medium of Internet is little bit useful for us but more useful for terrorists, Pakistanis. It is also used to mobilise and for indoctrination,” Malik said.

Rahul acting like ‘political juvenile’

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his stand on Kashmir, saying he has behaved like a “political juvenile”.

Talking to reporters, Malik asked the Congress to clear its stand on the Kashmir issue.

Asked about Gandhi’s statement on alleged violence in Kashmir, the Governor said, “Rahul Gandhi is a man from a prestigious family of the country, but he has behaved like a political juvenile. The outcome of that (statement) is that Pakistan has quoted his statement in its letter to the UN. He should not have done that.”

“I should not be saying this but when elections come, their opponents simply need to say that they (Congress party) are sympathisers of Article 370, people will beat them with shoes,” he said.

Malik said that Gandhi should have spoken on the day when on the floor of Parliament, his party’s leader was connecting Kashmir with the UN.

“If Rahul was a leader, he should have stopped him, scolded him and risen to say that this is the stand of the party on Kashmir. He has not cleared the stand on Kashmir so far,” he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“This is kind of a weapon against us that is why we have stopped it and we will restore it gradually,” he said.

The government snapped landline and mobile phone and Internet services hours before the Centre announced its move on August 5. Authorities have eased restrictions on the movement of people in most areas, Malik said.

“We will probably be opening Internet a little late which people will have to bear because that is the most dangerous instrument. Entire lie is spread using that medium,” Malik said.

He said landline telephones have been restored in 46 out of 96 exchanges and mobile phone services will be relaxed as the situation improves.

He admitted that pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley and said forces took utmost precaution to prevent injuries.

The Governor told reporters that 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months. This will be the largest recruitment drive in the state, he said and urged the youth to come forward and participate actively in this recruitment process as this would be the largest single recruitment drive ever in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh.

The Centre, he said, will soon make a ‘big’ announcement on Jammu and Kashmir.

Don’t be sad about detention of political leaders, it will help them in their political careers.” he told reporters.

The more politicians spend time in jail, the more political dividends they are likely to accrue — was how Governor Satya Pal Malik sought to justify the detention of mainstream politicians after the abrogation of the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Malik was asked about the continued detention of three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — and other politicians and a timeline for their release.

“Don’t you want that people should become leaders? I have gone to jail 30 times. Those who will go to jail, will become leaders. Let them be there. The more they spend time in the jail, the more they will claim during elections…that I have spent six months behind bars…

“So if you sympathise with them, do not be sad over detention. And they all are in their homes. I was jailed in Fatehgarh during the Emergency where it used to take two days to reach. If someone is detained in any issue, if he is wise, he will take political benefit. I am wishing them well,” the Governor said.

He further announced that his government is working with various central agencies to put together a scheme to provide a minimum support price for the apple crop in the state and that NAFED was willing to commit over Rs. 5000 crores for procuring over 50 percent of apple production of the State. This would benefit over 7 lakh apple farmers.

The Governor also announced that in order to provide relief to the people, it had been decided to open up mobile phones in all 10 districts of Jammu (barring one location) and that mobile phones would also be made functional in the entire revenue district of Kupwara and Handwara Police districts in the Kashmir valley.

It may be noted while the government has already announced opening of landline connections in the Kashmir Valley.

Referring to the recent situation in the Valley, the Governor mentioned that a number of important decisions had recently been taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir. He observed that these decisions are historic and will open new vistas for the growth of all three regions – Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. Governor mentioned that the decisions were taken keeping the interests of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in mind and to ensure that they benefit from the rapid economic growth happening in the rest of the country.

He however assured the people that the Government would take every step to ensure that the heritage, language and identity of the region would be preserved and protected and that no assault of any kind would be allowed on its culture.

Governor also announced that restoration of normalcy and deepening of democracy remained the government’s priority and as a first step, elections to Block Development Councils would be conducted and completed before the end of October.

He elaborated that keeping in view the magnitude of the decisions that were taken, it was necessary to ensure that there is no loss of human life and that peace and public order are maintained. However, there had been a constant endeavour to relax restrictions as quickly as possible and that as of now 81 out of 111 police stations in the Kashmir had already got day time relaxations and further relaxations would be considered in the days to come. He also observed that schools are also being gradually opened up and that over 3000 primary schools and 1000 middle schools are open and efforts would be made to gradually open up more.

The Governor expressed satisfaction that not a single person has died so far in police action in the state and people have been most cooperative and patient. Noting that this was in sharp contrast to earlier disturbances of 2008, 2010 and 2016 where a large number of people had lost their lives the Governor noted that the present situation was the result of the government’s efforts to maintain peace and frustrate the evil forces. He said that all security forces have worked day and night to ensure that normalcy can be gradually restored without causing harm to individuals.

He also cautioned the people to be alert to mischievous and motivated rumours being spread to disturb peace and cause disaffection. He assured that there are no shortages of medicines in any hospitals or of any other essential commodity and that the situation was being monitored closely by the Advisors. People were being facilitated in every possible way e.g. by supporting patients in need or by opening airline booking counters at TRC for travellers.