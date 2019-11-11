Restrictions lifted in Jammu; schools, colleges to re-open today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: “Precautionary restrictions were lifted from Jammu and schools and colleges in the division shall remain open from tomorrow i.e November 11, 2019” informed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma during a press conference held here this evening.

The Div Com informed that examinations for the winter zone and other examinations will be held as per the schedule from tomorrow.

He said the restrictions were lifted for Jammu Division after an assessment that the situation in the region remained normal and peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. He thanked the people and media persons for their conduct and cooperation during the restrictions.

“All government as well as private schools in all districts of Jammu division shall be opened on Monday,” according to Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions shall remain open from tomorrow in Kashmir, according to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.