Restrictions in Pulwama, Kangan in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed today in Pulwama and Kangan towns of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, even as life returned to normal elsewhere in the valley, police said.

While the curbs under Section 144 of CrPc were imposed in Pulwama town this morning to maintain law and order in view of protests in the aftermath of killing of a militant in an encounter with security forces yesterday, the restrictions continued in Kangan in Ganderbal district for the fourth day in the wake of the killing of a youth, a police official said.

Gowhar Ahmad Rather was hurt during clashes between protestors and security forces in the Kangan area on Monday and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here a day later.

The protests broke out in many parts of the valley in the wake of killing of 13 militants and four civilians during three separate encounters in Shopian and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir on Sunday.

Following the killings, the separatists had called for a two-day strike. The authorities then imposed restrictions in many parts of the valley to maintain law and order.

While the restrictions from most parts of the valley were lifted on Thursday following some improvement in the situation, protests broke out in various educational institutions which reopened after three days.

In the wake of protests in various colleges and a strike called by traders bodies, the authorities imposed curbs once again in many parts of the valley yesterday.

This morning, however, life returned to normal in the valley, barring Kangan and Pulwama towns, as shops, fuel stations and other business establishments opened and public transport plied normally.

While most of the schools reopened today, the higher secondary educational institutions and colleges across the valley continued to remain shut.(PTI)