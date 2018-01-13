Restrictions in parts of Srinagar in view of strike

Srinagar: Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of a strike called by separatists against the death of a civilian allegedly in security forces action recently.

Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said.

He said strict restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal police station areas of the city, while partial curbs were in force in Kralkhud and Maisuma areas.

The curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

He, however, said the restrictions shall not be applicable to government employees, universities, essential services like banks or individuals taking or invigilating examinations.

The separatists have called for the strike today in the wake of death of a civilian in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Khalid Dar (20) was killed allegedly in firing by security forces on protesters in Khudwani after an encounter in which a local Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed.

In a statement on January 10, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, appealed to the people to shutdown their offices, business establishments, transport and other activities for a day.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley due to the strike.

Most of the shops, private offices, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut, while public transport was off the roads, the official said.

However, private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas where there were no restrictions.

Similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the Valley, the official said. (PTI)