Restrictions in parts of Srinagar in view of separatists’ protest

Srinagar: Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of the city in view of a shutdown called by separatists to protest the killing of civilians in alleged firing by security forces in 1990.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, MR Gunj, Maisuma and Kralkhud police station areas as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Separatists had called for a shutdown in Gawkadal and the areas adjoining the Lal Chowk city centre.

Shops and business establishments were shut in areas around the city centre, though the weekly flea market was buzzing with acitivity.

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, who was arrested on Friday, was sent to judicial custody. The chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was placed under house arrest.

The chairman for hardline Huriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, continues to remain under house detention. (PTI)