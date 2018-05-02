Restrictions in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Kulgam on Tuesday in view of a strike call by separatists to protest the killing of a civilian near the site of an encounter with security forces.

A police official said the curbs have been imposed in police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maisuma, Kralkhud and Maharajgunj.

The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he said. Two terrorists, including top Hizbul Mujahideen ultra Sameer Ahmad alias Tiger, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Drabgam area of Pulwama District yesterday. Meanwhile, a civilian was killed in the security forces’ action against protestors near the scene of gun battle.

Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had called for a strike to protest the killings.

The strike affected normal life in the Valley as most of the shops and other business establishments were shut, while public transport was off the roads, officials said.

Schools and colleges remained closed while universities postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on Tuesday.