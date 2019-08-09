Restrictions in Kashmir to eased to allow Friday prayers in local mosques

Srinagar: Restrictions will be eased to allow people in the Kashmir Valley to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, officials said.
However, there will be no Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid here.
The move comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said.
The officials clarified that people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques located in their locality. (PTI)
