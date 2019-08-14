Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in some places in Kashmir: J-K ADG

Srinagar: Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday.
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said.
“Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime,” he said at a press conference here.
There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper