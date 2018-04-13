Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Restrictions on the movement of people were imposed in five police station areas of the city today as a precautionary measure as authorities apprehend violent protests after Friday congregational prayers.

“Restrictions are in place in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Maharajgunj and Safakadal police station areas of the city in view of the call for protests by some groups today,”a police official said.

He said the curbs on the movement of the people in these areas were taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order situation.

Seapratists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), have called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers against the killing of civilians during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. (PTI)