Restrictions eased in Rajouri, situation completely peaceful: DM

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: The preventive restrictions imposed in Rajouri town were eased during day hours on Saturday after which normal life limped back to normalcy in all parts of town.

While addressing a press conference in his office, District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that in last six days, amid preventive restrictions, situation remained completely peaceful with no untoward incident reported from any part.

He said that all the people extended their best possible cooperation in maintenance of law and order.

DM Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad also said that restrictions were eased from 09 AM to 05 PM in all parts of town in a phased manner and people purchased daily use commodities in a routine manner and normal life got restored.

He further said that on Sunday, restrictions will further be eased to facilitate Eid shopping and a decision in this regard has also been taken during security review meeting held at the district headquarter.

DM Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad further informed that a temporary sale point for sale of sacrificial Goat/Sheep meant for Eid was also set up during relaxation in Gujjar Mandi area and more than six dozen of sheep/goat were sold by traders during less than two hours.