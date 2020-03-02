Restore statehood to J&K without further delay: Bhim

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir has been passing through most difficult times and the situation is highly explosive because we have been deprived of even statehood of Jammu & Kashmir, which our forefathers had founded in 1846 under leadership of first Dogra Maharaja Gulab Singh. It was stated by Prof Bhim Singh, Patron National Panthers Party while addressing a delegates’ session of JKNPP on Sunday.

While addressing the session, Singh demanded that statehood for Jammu & Kashmir should be restored without any delay.

“All the political detenues under PSA needs to be released, as they are under illegal and unconstitutional detentions under the so-called PSA, which is no more a valid law in J&K,” Singh said, adding that Jammu & Kashmir should be reorganised with twin States so that Kashmir region and Jammu Pradesh can have separate provincial Assemblies with one Governor and one High Court. Jammu & Kashmir shall be acceptable as a confederation of Jammu & Kashmir with statehood as well as domicile laws, he added.

Bhim Singh appealed to all nationalist and secular political parties to call on the Government of India to restore J&K’s statehood without any delay besides releasing all political prisoners and restoring 4G mobile network as 2G network is not working properly.

“Bureaucracy rule in Jammu & Kashmir is not acceptable and therefore the Parliament in Delhi should appoint a Governor without any delay with Advisory Committee from all recognised political parties, regional or central, which are active in the State,” said Prof Singh. Others who addressed the session included Chairman Harsh Dev Singh, State President Balwant Singh Mankotia, Vice Presidents P K Ganju, Ch Mohammad Iqbal, Masood Andrabi, Advisor Bansi Lal Sharma, General Secretaries Yash Paul Kundal, Anita Thakur, Manju Singh, State Secretaries Capt Anil Gour, Gagan Pratap Singh, Dhani Ram Attri, Vilkashan Singh, State General Secretary-Panthers Trade Union, Sewa Singh Bali, State Secretary-Panthers Trade Union, Parshotam Parihar, District President Jammu Rural, Surinder Chouhan, District President Samba, Rajeshwar Singh Sambyal, District President Rajouri, Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary, District President Kathua, Robin Sharma, District President Udhampur Urban, Sanjeet Sharma and Joint Secretary, Advocate Parveen Kesar.