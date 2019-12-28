Restore mobile internet in Jammu: Shiv Sena

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bala Sahib Thackeray, J&K unit welcomed the decision of J&K Government for restoring internet in Kargil.

Briefing media persons here, Senior Vice President Rajan Gupta and Senior General Secretary Rakesh Kak said that the blocking of mobile Internet has caused so much looses to the business as well as students. They appealed to the government to restore mobile Internet in Jammu at the earliest.

Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Secretary Shiv Sena, Rajeev Bandhari, Nathpal, Rajive Sharma, Ajay Gupta and Rohit Gupta.