Dear Editor,

It has been around three months since the government has imposed a ban on internet services in J&K now a Union Territory (UT). Banning of Internet services is creating so much frustration and resentment among the general public at large. However the Jammu city remains almost peaceful post abrogation of controversial Article 370 and 35-A. So it is beyond the comprehension of normal human mind as to why the government has banned the internet services in our UT till date. The business establishments particularly online businesses have suffered huge losses due to clamping down of the internet services.

We are living in a digital society where the internet plays a vital role.The Internet in the modern times is considered to be the lifeline of any country. It is well established fact that the dependence on the internet has enveloped almost all the states of India. So, clamping down of internet services that too from the last three months is sheer injustice to the general public. These days huge rush of people can seen to the cyber cafes for accessing internet and other online chores. Owners of cyber cafes are charging hefty amounts from the customers which is a very distressing and disturbing phenomenon. A commoner cannot afford a broadband connection and Wifi as both these facilities are beyond the purchasing power capacity of a common man. It is high time now that the government should restore internet services in J&K in phased manner giving first priority to Jammu city.

Vivek Koul,

Gole Gujral, Jammu.