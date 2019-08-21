Restore Dogra Certificate to Jammu youth: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over gross neglect of Dogra culture, heritage and Dogra identity by various Governments during past few years, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh on Tuesday appealed to the Union Home Ministry to take measures for safeguarding rich Dogra traditions and values. He sought immediate revival of Dogra Certificate to Dogra youth of Jammu region, a practice which had been disbanded in recent past.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi today which read, “May I invite your attention towards the most contemptuous disregard for sentiments of Dogra youth as shown by the erstwhile State Governments in J&K by declining them Dogra Certificate, a practice that which was started during Maharaja Hari Singh’s rule. The Dogras have all along been issued Dogra certificates on request by them to showcase their distinct identity. They have an inherent right to be called as Dogras. The aforesaid certificate is a symbol of pride for the valiant Dogras who extended the boundaries of the State upto China and Tibet and is recognised for their valour, courage and fortitude. This certificate further facilitates entry of Dogras into Indian Armed forces by providing them certain relaxations and concessions due to their special characteristics.”

“It is unfortunate, however, that such practice was discontinued during Congress-NC rule with PDP-BJP alliance also refusing to revive the same. The issue was discussed in the erstwhile Government as well but abandoned due to opposition of Kashmir-centric leadership. The issuance of Dogra Certificate to Dogras was therefore denied to appease separatists and other anti-Jammu forces. Should the government refuse to grant Dogra Certificate to the bonafide persons, despite they being acknowledged as Dogras, only for the reason that Hurriyat and other separatist leaders have opposed the move? The issue involving sentiments of millions of Dogras needs your due consideration so that urges and aspirations of this nationalist warrior class could be addressed,” the memorandum added.