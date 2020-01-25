Restore democratic process in J&K: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

MAJALTA: Re-iterating the demand for early restoration of democracy in J&K and holding of early assembly polls, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister today said that the erstwhile state was being illogically and illegitimately deprived of popular govt in violation of constitutional guarantees as well as the ‘obiter dicta’ laid down by the Apex court over the subject.

“A remote controlled system of governance could not be the solution for woes and sufferings of the people of J&K. Its the local leaders and local Ministers and elected MLAs who could better address the concerns of their people and bail them out from their sufferings and pains”, said Singh. The politicians and Ministers from outside the state, despite their best of efforts, could not be the substitute for legitimate, elected govt which alone could address the peculiar problems of the new set up in J&K”, asserted Singh. He was addressing public meetings in village Baryalta and Bilaspur in Tehsil Majalta of Ramnagar constituency on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the centre’s move of deputing a team of Ministers to J&K to educate the people over Art 370 abrogation and withdrawal of special status, Singh said that J&K residents knew more about Art 370, its advantages or disadvantages than those who belonged to other states. He said that majority of the visiting Ministers had merely read about the said law in books and media but the people of J&K had lived and experienced the law. “They had gone through the unique experience in the country of having been subjected to two different sets of laws, two constitutions and two flags. There was no need, as such, to lecture them on the so called benefits of scrapping the said Article. If at all, the Central Ministers had any role in the changed set up, it was to enact a law on domicile for the residents of J&K so as to save their lands and Jobs.

The Union Ministers further needed to take initiative for early restoration of statehood to J&K which had been demoted unjustly creating resentment amongst people in both regions of the state”, maintained Singh.