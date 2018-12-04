Respect persons with disabilities like other citizens: SS Sodhi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: “We should always try to help the persons with disabilities so that they may not feel harassed, alone, sidelined or dejected in any manner, rather they should feel respected like other citizens,” said S.S Sodhi, Chairman, J&K Intellectual Civil Society, New Delhi in a meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting was attended with all the members of the Civil Society whereon Sodhi discussed with them about the observance of December 3 as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Chairman informed the members that during the year 1976, United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the year 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons with an emphasis on equalisation of opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities.

He also said that the theme of International Year of Disabled Persons was full opportunities, participation and equality which means the right of persons with disabilities is to take part fully in the life and development of society enjoying living conditions equal to those of other citizens of the country and also have an equal share in improved conditions resulting from socio-economic development.