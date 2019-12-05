Resolve unemployment crisis in J&K UT: MNP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing concern over the increasing unemployment ratio in the J&K, Manavadhikar National Party (MNP), J&K urged J&K administration to speed up the process of hydro electrical and tourism projects in the UT to reduce the unemployment ratio.

In a meeting held here, MNP President Sanjay Dhar said over aged Kashmiri Migrant youth are facing crisis for the past 30 years and neither Central Government nor previous State Government took any initiative to resettle the displaced Kashmiri Migrants, in terms of providing jobs or ensuing skill development. MNP appealed to Lieutenant Governor of J&K to look into the matter of over aged youth of Kashmiri Migrants and also speed up the process of filling up of unfilled posts under Prime Minister Package.

Members of MNP present in the meeting were M L Bhat Vice President J&K, Manzoor Ahmed Mir In-charge Kashmir, Mohd Mashooq Bhat In-charge South Kashmir, P K Bhat Organizer J&K, Rakesh Kachroo Deputy Organizer J&K and Media In-charge Jammu, Daizy Dhar President Mahila Wing, Pradhiman Singh General Secretary Sikh Minority Cell and Ravender Singh Youth President J&K.