Resolve pending issues of employees fraternity: EJAC

JAMMU: J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (R) urged government to resolve all the pending issues of employees’ fraternity.

Briefing media persons here, State President EJAC, Babu Hussain Malik expressed resentment against the government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands. He appealed to the government employees of all departments to join the Kashmir Chalo programme on July 23.

Malik reiterated demands including revocation of SRO-520 and SRO-30, regularization of all daily wagers, release of wages of Anganwari workers, continuation of contractual teachers/lecturer, removal of pay anomalies of clerical cadre, amendment in SRO-333, restoration of two additional increments, working five days a week, enhancement of medical allowance, abolition of SRO-202, holding of DPC, creation of one separate department of Clerical cadre, two and half days extra pay, 10 per cent SDA, reorganization of Geology and Mining Department, implementation of 7th Pay Commission and Risk Allowance to PDD employees.

Malik appealed to the government to consider their demands so that employees’ fraternity may not suffer any more.

Among those who were present include Yashpal Sharma, Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Naresh Sharma, Vikas Chander, Arun Sharma, Ansuya Gupta, Mukhtyar Khan, Satish Data, Anil Singh Salathia, Pawan Kumar, Munish Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Hari Singh, Arun Bakshi, Rinku Gill, Rohit George, Tanveer Hussain, Younis Rahi, Neeraj Sharma, Mohammad Sadiq, Akhil Sharma, Hafiz-ul-Rehman, Farida Bano, Lekh Raj Sharma, Ashok Singh, Madan Sangral and Bhupinder Singh.