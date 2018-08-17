‘Resolve miseries of Female Multipurpose Health Workers’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs) working under 2211-Family Welfare on Thursday sat on one day Dharna under the chairmanship of Neelam Kumari, President of FMPHW’s Association in the Shashi Bala Memorial Park Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

Kumari warned the authorities to release the pending salary of FMPHW’s workers under Major Head -2211 and said if the issue is not resolved immediately they will stop working in various central schemes including Measles Rubeela (MR) starting on September 1, 2018.

Suhsil Sudan, President JKMEF criticised the government for not taking permanent solution of the salary of FMPHW working under 2211 Head Family Welfare.

The federation requested the authorities to take immediate steps failing which future course of action will be announced on August 21, 2018, Tuesday. It has been further decided that a big rally will be taken out from Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on August 21, 2018 at 9:00 AM to Divisional Commissioner Office, Jammu.

Among those who were present included Surya Akhter, Sapna Gupta General Secretary, Kamla Devi, Soma Devi, Pushpa Devi, Swaran Kour, Rani Devi, Urmil Devi, Mamta devi, Gayatri Devi, Kiran Bala (Poonch) Tubsam, Jagbir Kour, Manjeet Kour, Sunita Devi, Pooja Devi, Shashi Bala and Anchal Devi.