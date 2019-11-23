‘Resolve issues of PHE employees’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: PHE Employees United Front lambasted the successive governments for did nothing for 22,053 daily wagers of PHE Department who are awaiting their regularization since long.

PHE Employees United Front drew the attention of Girsih Chander Murmu, Lt Governor that the daily wagers of PHE Department have been continuously working in the department for the last 25 years and have been struggling for redressal of their issues but none of the successive government has paid attention towards their grievances.

“The spokesperson of the Front expressed that workers are being paid four months wages in a year only and because of that the families of the workers have been facing financial crisis,” President of the PHE employees told reporters here. The Front members requested the Lt. Governor to solve the long pending issues of PHE daily wagers in a time bound manner.