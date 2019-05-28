Resolve issues of displaced persons: JKSAC to MPs

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) congratulated Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for coming back to power and BJP’s winning candidates, Jugal Kishore Shrama and Dr Jitendra Singh for their massive victory in recently concluded Parliamentary elections and urged them for taking necessary measures to resolve various issues of displaced persons at the earliest.

While addressing a meeting, Gurdev Singh, President JKSAC said that DPs during 2014 elections had trusted Modi and extended their full support to BJP, resulting in victory at both Parliamentary seats in Jammu region. “It is a matter of great pride for DPs that he did not betray them and acknowledged the legitimacy of their claims/issues by announcing a package of Rs 2,000 crore in their favour, which gave some solace to them,” he said, adding that DPs have once again reposed their faith in the party with a hope that their legitimate one-time settlement issue would be resolved adequately as per aspirations of DPs in light of JPC report. He appealed to both winning Member Parliaments from Jammu region to apprise the Prime Minister in totality regarding various issues of DPs for their permanent resolution.

Others present in the meeting included Bhushan Sharma, Vakil Singh (Kathua), Tilak Raj, Bhumi Nath (R S Pura), Yog Raj, Amarjeet Singh, Netar Parkash, Dwarka Nath (Jammu), Mangat Ram Sharma, Capt Ashok (Poonch), Dev Saroop, Kewal Sharma and Harjeet Singh (Rajouri).