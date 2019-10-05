Resolve grievances of auto drivers: AJAOA

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: All Jammu Auto Operators Association (AJAOA) Jammu lambasted the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) for not showing serious concern towards the problems being faced by auto-drivers. In a meeting held here on Friday, Shanti Saroop Gupta, Association’s President said that the MVD Department is not taking trials of Auto-Rickshaws drivers for issuing driving license. Gupta further said that Traffic Department is imposing heavy Challans on auto-drivers, who are not in a position to pay such hefty fines. He further appealed to the Government to enhance auto-fares upto Rs 51 for first 2 Km. Gupta urged the Government to take sympathetic view on condition of auto-drivers and issue necessary instructions for fulfilling all highlighted demands at the earliest. Rajinder Singh Vice President and Ajay Bhat General Secretary were also present on the occasion.
