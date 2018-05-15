Resolutions in Pak assemblies demand registration of treason case against Sharif

Share Share 0 Share 0

Lahore: Resolutions against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif have been brought in the three provincial assemblies in Pakistan demanding registration of a treason case against him for his controversial remarks on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

In one such resolution, opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan also demanded “hang Nawaz Sharif being a traitor”.

In addition to this, two petitions have been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking action against Sharif under treason charges. Similarly, two application have been filed in Lahore’s police stations seeking registration of FIR under Article 6 of the Constitution against Sharif.

Sharif, the three-time prime minister who was forced to quit after the Supreme Court disqualified him in the Panama Papers scandal July last, in an interview last week questioned Pakistan’s policy to allow the non-state actors to cross the border and “kill” people in Mumbai as he publicly acknowledged that militant groups are active in the country.

His comments triggered a controversy. The National Security Committee – Pakistan’s top civil-military body – condemned his “fallacious” statement.

In the petition filed in the LHC, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) secretary general Khuram Nawaz Gandapur and Advocate Aftab Virk contended that Sharif tarnished the country’s image.

“The statement by the former premier benefited India and appeared prejudiced towards the state’s safety and the interests, and that apparently Sharif is guilty of high treason as well as offences punishable in terms of the Official Secret Act, 1923 for which he deserves to be proceeded in accordance with law,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners plead that the statement of Sharif amounts to “committing treason” against the country and the ex-premier is liable to be proceeded against under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as sections 3 and 5 of Official Secret Act, 1923.

In Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led opposition demanded “hang Nawaz Sharif for his pro-India statement”.

In the other resolutions, PTI lawmaker Arif Abbasi said: “Sharif’s statement on Mumbai attack has created problems for Pakistan internationally.”

It also demanded constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe his business links with Indian steel tycoon Jindal.

The Sindh Assembly has passed the resolution unanimously condemning Sharif for his “irresponsible” remarks and sought an apology from him.

A resolution was also moved in the Kyber Ppakhtaunkhwa Assembly condemning the remarks of Sharif, saying he has not only hurt the feelings of Pakistani people but also violated the provisions of his oath.

“By his irresponsible act and misstatement, he has caused great harm to the sovereignty, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan,” it said and demanded registration of a treason case against him. (PTI)