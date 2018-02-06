Resolution against Pak: PDP, BJP not on same page

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: The alliance partners, BJP and PDP on Monday faced piquant situation on the floor of Legislative Assembly when instead of putting up a united front, they sparred over the issue of bringing resolution against the Pakistan.

While BJP legislators exhausted their lung power demanding resolution against Pakistan, which is indulging in unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the International Border, National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party demanded a resolution supporting resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan to bring peace and normalcy to border tensions between both countries.

As several firebrand BJP legislators resorted to slogan shouting and pressed

for resolution of condemnation on Pakistan, NC legislators opposed it, claiming the move may provoke the neighbouring country. The BJP MLAs continued to stick to their demand but NC legislators said that the resolution should come through Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“Let the CM begin the condemnation resolution against Pakistan. It should not come from you (BJP). She is the leader of the house,” NC legislator Devender Singh Rana told his BJP counterparts.

PDP MLA Javed Beigh was of the opinion that passing a resolution against the neighbouring country will not yield anything as people will continue to suffer due to continuous ceasefire violations.

Beigh suggested that the House should jointly make an appeal to Pakistan to bring an end to the continuous cross-border firing and further advocate dialogue between both countries.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi chipped in at this point and suggested that if the whole House was concerned about cross-border firing, then there should be no objection in bringing a resolution of condemnation against Pakistan.

To this Devender Rana again reiterated that a resolution was something that should be moved by the Chief Minister.

After multiple voices were raised in support of dialogue rather than resolution, Gurezi asked PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmed Mir to clarify if he was part of the ruling government or against it.

“If the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has already issued a statement, you have no right to speak over it,” said Gurezi to Mir.

The State government will now bring in a resolution requesting both India and Pakistan to maintain peace on borders. However, the government did not specify when it intended to bring it in.

NC’s Devender Rana, while speaking to reporters, saluted the sacrifices of the Army jawans and accused BJP of playing politics over the “dead bodies of the jawans”.

We raised the issue of continuous firing and shelling along LoC and IB wherein our soldiers are getting martyred every day and the civilian population is facing the brunt of the escalation of tension, Rana said.

“Who is answerable to the families of soldiers who are on a daily basis getting martyred in the defence of the nation?

The civilian population is under constant fear. It is our duty to create an atmosphere so that peace returns to the LoC and IB,” he said.