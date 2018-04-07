Resilience helps

Share Share 0 Share 0

At some point or the other, each of us experiences varying amounts of challenges or setbacks. Some of these might be relatively minor, some create major upheaval in our lives, while others can be absolutely devastating. In all of this there are some people who seem to remain calm and move on wisely in the face of things that might make others fall apart. We call such people ‘resilient’. Resilient people are able to utilise their skills and strengths to cope and recover from problems and challenges, which could include job loss, financial problems, illness, natural disasters, divorce, even the death of a loved one.

Many studies are being done these days on resilience – particularly on young people who are displaying signs of higher stress and more extreme and damaging responses to it. Psychologists and neuroscientists who study stress and resilience point out that it should not be considered, as many of us do, a fixed trait that is either present or absent, but consists of sets of behaviours, thoughts, and actions that can be learnt and developed by anyone at any age. So it’s not the frequency and intensity of traumatic events that determine our functioning, but how we respond to them. How we deal with these problems can play a major role in not only the actual outcome or aftermath, but also on the long-term psychological consequences for those involved.

There are a host of what are termed ‘protective factors’that go into building resilience. Having a loving and caring support system, both in and outside the family, is one of the key components. Now, though relationships can be built, this is not a given for everyone, or even easy for some, so we find that helping people to acquire social and empathetic skills can be a useful first step. Another important protective factor is called ‘maintaining an internal locus of control’, which simply means operating with the understanding that you, with your outlook and your learned skills – more than your life circumstances – impact your successes.

Working with schools, we also engage with educators who understand that focus on academic curriculum is simply not enough. Even the brightest students – often specially the brightest and pressured ones, they tell us – are subject to stresses they are unable to cope with. Many meltdowns can be avoided by widening our understanding of what education actually should involve.

(To be continued)