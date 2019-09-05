Residents protest against unscheduled power cuts

State Times News

JAMMU: The irate residents of City Chowk and Partapgarh areas of Jammu city on Wednesday staged protest against the power crisis in their area. Residents of the areas assembled in City Chowk area and raised slogans against the Power Development Department.

The residents held the BJP responsible for failing to address their grievances. “People of Jammu were made to suffer during summers on account of power cuts. In these days, when the temperature is 44- raising to 45 degrees, only electricity and water can provide some relief from the scorching heat. But unfortunately, it has gone out of the reach of a common citizen,” a protester said.