Residents pay tributes to BJP leader

JAMMU: The residents of Ward No 3 paid tributes to BJP leader Rajesh Bhardwaj during a Shradhanjali Samarooh held here.

The condolence meeting was organised by Narotam Sharma, Corporator of the aforesaid ward. The speakers threw light on the contribution of Rajesh Bhardwaj, who was the President of Booth No 21, for the welfare of society.

They observed two minutes silence and prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Among those who were present included Kuldeep Sharma, Vidhya Gupta, Rajinder Sharma, Deepak Gupta, PC Gupta, Sanjay Mengi, Sanjeev and family members of Rajesh Bhardwaj.