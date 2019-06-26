Residents demand district status for Billawar

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: During the visit of State President Kissan Sabha Hari Chand Jalmeria, Adv to Billawar, Machhedi and Ramkote hilly Tehsils, the main demand advanced by the locals was the district status for Billawar. They said they had been agitating for the last two decades under the Banner of Billawar Zila Andolan to press their demand for the district status to Billawar.

Besides above demand the locals they highlighted their demands for repair to the Machhedi – Kindli and Machhedi Sadrota roads, shifting of Tehsil to Lohai Malhar and development of tourism in the area.

Prominent among those who spoke include Sarpanch Karam-ul-Din, former Sarpanch Khushi Ram, Moulvi Gulam Rasood ,Girdawar Babu Din, Sarpanch Kindli Mukhtiar Ahmad , Rasal Singh , Waryam Singh, Sarpanch Dall-Bajoi Panchayat Kamal Kishore, Panches: Bhag Singh, Hans Raj, Sajma Begum, Said Mohd, Shakti De vi, Rattan Chand, Chaggar Singh,Bansi Lal, Romesh Singh, Shanker Singh, Master Om Parkash, Er. Krishan Singh, Hukam Chand and Master Joginder Singh.