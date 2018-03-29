Residences of ‘unnamed corrupt’ raided; Vigilance books 2 RDD Directors, others in graft case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) on Wednesday booked two Directors, three Assistant Commissioners (Development), four District Panchayat Officers of Rural Development Department (RDD), Branch Manager, National Co-operative Consumers Federation of India Limited, Jammu and others for carrying out purchases and installation of flex hoardings, etc from blue-eyed persons resulting in huge loss to State exchequer.

The Vigilance teams also conducted raids at the residences of few officers, reveals SVO’s press release.

FIR 08/2018 under Section 5(1)(d) of P.C Act Samvat 2006, read with Sections 34 and 120-B RPC, 5(2) of the Act has been registered.

Joint Surprise Checks (JSCs) conducted by SVO in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts revealed that the then Directors of RDD placed supply orders worth crores of rupees with selective firms without observing codal formalities and without receipt of proper indents from sub-ordinate formations of RDD of the districts. The aforesaid Directors of RDD under a well-knit and pre-designed conspiracy hatched with their subordinate officers mentioned above, duly facilitated by Branch Manager, NCCF, Jammu and others purchased various items prominently flex hoardings, file covers, job cards, wheel barrows and dust bins etc without ascertaining the rate reasonability meant for these districts. It also came on surface that ACDs and DPOs have also purchased some of the items pre-dominantly from same set of firms in similar fashion without observance of codal formalities.



Names withheld: Who is shielding corrupt? The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) did it again. What could have been a major story on naming and shaming corrupt turned out as a routine one with SVO withholding the names of those booked for various acts of omissions and commissions. The SVO alone can reveal the motivation behind keeping the corrupt under veil. As per sources, since last minute efforts to hush up the case, involving several senior officers, currently manning important positions in the government and reportedly close to political high ups failed, the SVO gave a reprieve by not disclosing their names. Quoting several former bureaucrats, on the condition of anonymity, the sources described this as a modus operandi to leave a window open for helping the corrupt get out of the noose of law. They said that a strong nexus is thriving in the SVO which reveals and withholds the names of those booked under various anti-graft laws for obvious reasons. Substantiating the argument, the sources said that in several handouts issued by the SVO from time to time, even today itself the names were duly mentioned in one of the cases but in the instant case of Rural Development Department, a separate yard stick was applied. Who is shielding whom?

Scrutiny of records further revealed that supply orders have been split and placed before the firms hurriedly and in a haphazard manner with dishonest intention to obtain pecuniary advantage which is evident from the fact that most of the items have been purchased on highly exorbitant rates and it has also been found during JSC proceedings that works related to wall paintings/slogan writings have been carried out repetitively in short intervals which is a wasteful expenditure. This has resulted in huge loss to state exchequer worth crores of rupees. Thus the said public servants by abuse of their official positions have purchased the aforesaid items illegally thus defeating the purpose enshrined in the welfare schemes meant for poor and needy people under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

According to the press release, SVO registered a case under relevant sections of law and also conducted simultaneous raids with the help of local police /magistrates at the residences of some officers and at the offices of NCCF and M/s Hashmie Enterprises at Jammu.

During the process, all relevant records/suspicious documents which have been recovered from various locations have been seized on spot in presence of independent witnesses. Detailed and in-depth scrutiny of the seized record will be carried out during further course of investigation by sleuths of SVO.