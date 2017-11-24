Reservation Mania

Dear Editor,

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is pitching for 50 per cent reservation in private sector jobs. His idea to introduce and perpetuate reservation in private sector jobs will further dent the prospects of unreserved category of people. Despite no reservation in private sectors, there are no private companies where reserved category of people for government jobs and promotions are not working. Nobody should feel envious for this. Private sector undertakings and companies have provided space for every class of people irrespective of one’s caste or community. If reservation system is abolished in government departments, it does not mean that the reserved category of people do not gain entry into government departments. People of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ilk would be very happy if the reserved category of people mop a good chunk of jobs in governments and supersede juniors of unreserved category in matters of promotions. They are more happy if the space for unreserved category further shrinks in the employment market. The reserved category of people get chances in general category also if they have merits. It is the birth right of every meritorious person from any community to get opportunities in employment market. But the already hurt people should not be further hurt by the policy of reverse discrimination. Silence of general category of people is emboldening the people at the helm of affairs to ditch them. The clamour for reservation must be opposed tooth and nail by the general category. Otherwise, a day may come when law makers may earmark all the jobs for people hailing from some particular castes and communities and make the survival of others in India extremely difficult prompting them to run from pillar to post to earn bread and butter.

K. V Seetharamaiah

Via-e-mail