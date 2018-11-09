Reservation in private sector

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Apropos your editorial, “Political tool” (State Times, November 6, 2018), when Aryans came to India, they overpowered a much advanced civilisation with the help of iron and horse which were at that time unknown to this land. But it was difficult for them to enslave people of such an advanced civilisation of this soil that had produced great engineers, doctors and farmers.

Aryans managed to assimilate the defeated sons and daughters of this soil with the help of caste system which was based on the manufactured idea that the non – Aryans had had their orgin from the lower body parts of god and therefore their place must be at the feet of the higher castes who originated from higher body parts of god!

This century old construction is so much in our mindsets that a large section of our society is still practicing untouchability which has been reported in various surveys. However, when a Dalit manages to cross this huge hurdle then she/ he finds another one in the form of nepotism especially in the private sector jobs.

We know that the private sector is dominated by powerful higher castes as there is no reservation of jobs for Dalits in this sector. As a matter of fact, a de facto reverse reservation policy has been pursued by private companies for those who have the merit of taking birth in a powerful family! This happens because of caste bondage that goads one into nepotism.

The environment in private sector is unfriendly towards Dalits candidates who have otherwise earned excellent marks in merit cards but have had school education through the medium of their respective mother – tongue and do not get enough food let alone a balanced diet to build their health. Moreover, if the interviewers practice untouchability then there will be no question of a Dalit’s getting a job after satisfying those biased examiners.

This needs to be stopped immediately by evolving an objective yardstick for selecting candidates. It can be done by ensuring representation of Dalits among the examiners and interviewers in the private sector.

Sujit De,

Kolkata.