Republic Day: Full dress rehearsals held across Kashmir Division

SRINAGAR: The full dress rehearsal of 71st Republic-Day was held in all the districts of Kashmir division on Friday.

At Srinagar, full dress rehearsal was held at SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar, which was presided over by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.

On the occasion, the Div Com unfurled the National flag while National Anthem was being played in the background.

He inspected the parade in ceremonial jeep and took the salute at the march past.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central) V.K Birdhi, Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, Bilal Ahmed Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, Commissioner SMC, Khursheed Sanie, besides senior police and civil officers and other concerned were present on the occasion.

The march past was presented by contingents of J&K Police, JK Armed Police, Border Security Force, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Women Police, State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services, NCC cadets and school children, besides four band contingents.

On the occasion, a variety of cultural programs including traditional folk songs of Kashmiri, Urdu and Punjabi were presented by the students of various educational institutions.

The program was organized by the Department of Information & Public Relations in collaboration with Education Department, Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and Youth Services & Sports. The BSF and CRPF personnel performed Punjabi Baangda dance on the occasion.

At Kulgam, full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebration was held at District Police Lines, Kulgam.

The ADDC, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi, unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past.

The march past was presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Women Police, Fire& Emergency Services, Police Band, NCC Cadets and students of various educational institutions.

Present on the occasion were ASP,Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, ADC,Shabir Hussain Bhat, Dy-SP DAR, Muzafar Jan, ACR Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz and other civil and police officers.

At Ganderbal, full dress rehearsals were held at Gadoora Stadium.

ADC, Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Baba unfurled the National Flag, took the salute at the march-past presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, IRP, Home Guard and PTS Manigam.

A colorful cultural program was presented by the school children on the occasion.

The event was witnessed by SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ASP Ganderbal, ACR Ganderbal, Executive Engineer R&B, other civil, police officers, heads of educational institutions and other officials of the district administration.

AT KUPWARA, full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Lines Kupwara where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Nazir Ahmad Lone unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at march-past presented by contingents from JKP, JK Armed Police, CRPF, BSF, Home Guards, FPF, SOG and school children.

Colourful cultural programmes were also presented by the school children, Police and Information Department, Kupwara.

On the occasion SSP Kupwara, Shriram Ambarker, civil and police officers were present.

Officers from civil administration, police department and other concerned were present on the occasion.

A colorful cultural program was presented by school children.

At Karnah, full dress rehearsal was held in Karnah Sub-Division where Tehsildar Karnah unfurled the National Flag and took salute at march past.

At Anantnag, full Dress Rehearsal was held at Boys Degree College, Anantnag where ADDC Nazir Ahamad Khwaja unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the March Past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JK IRP, JKPDPL, JKP Ladies, J&K Home Guards, District Police Bands, NCC Cadets and school children.

On the occasion, special cultural program was presented by the artists and school children.

Among others, District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, both the ADCs and other senior officers of the district attended the function.

At Budgam, full dress rehearsal was held at sports stadium Budgam. The ADC hoisted the National flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march-past presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF and Home Guards.

Additional SP Budgam, Muneer Ahmad, ACR, ACD, and other Civil and Police officers were also present on the occasion.

A variety of cultural programs were presented by school children, on the occasion.

At Pulwama, full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Line, Pulwama where Additional Deputy Commissioner, Altaf Ahmad Khan hoisted National Flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of CRPF, District Police, NCC, Home guard and school children.

Students and local artists presented a cultural program on the occasion.

SSP, Chandan Kohli, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Additional SP and other civil and police officers were present at the event.

At Awantipora, full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Line where Tehsildar Awantiopra, Zubair Ahmad hoisted National Flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKAP, JKP, CRPF, NCC cadets and school children.

Among others DDC Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer,ADC Awantipora, Shabir Ahmad Raina,SSP Awantipora, Tahir Salim and other Police and Civil officers were Present on the occasion.

At Shopian, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Ab Aziz unfurled the National Flag during full dress rehearsal, took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, CRPF, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, Home Guard and school children.

At Bandipora full dress rehearsal was held at S.K. Sports Stadium, in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKAP, JKP, CRPF, IRP, Auxiliary Police, Women Police Wing, NCC cadets and school children.

A cultural program including traditional folk songs was presented by the school children.

SSP Bandipora and other senior civil and police officers were present on the occasion.

At Sopore, Pattan and Uri sub-divisions, similar functions were also held.