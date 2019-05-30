Replicate victory of general elections in Assembly polls: Yudhvir to cadre

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: State BJP General Secretary, Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday asked party workers and supporters to gear up, strengthen bonding with people, revitalise booths and take every necessary measure to spread policies and programmes of Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre, so that the victory of general elections can be replicated in Assembly polls as well, which are scheduled to be held anytime in future.

While addressing a gathering of party Karyakartas, who had come to celebrate victory of BJP and congratulate newly elected BJP MPs from Jammu, Yudhvir Sethi said that hard work of sitting MPs and BJP’s programmes, that provided electricity, gas, houses, medical treatment and better infrastructure to people, led to the victory of party. A number of party workers from Akhnoor, Chhamb, Khour and Pargwal were in BJP office to celebrate party’s victory with leaders.

Among others present on the occasion included former MLA Akhnoor Rajeev Sharma, Surjeet and Pradeep.

Asking party cadre to gear up for Assembly polls, Yudhvir said that time has come to strengthen party at all levels, so that next Government in Jammu and Kashmir is formed for welfare of people. Lambasting those promoting dynastic rule or running after dynasty only for personal gains, Sethi said that such politics already stands rejected by masses.