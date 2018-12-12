Repeal of Roshni Act: Eminent citizens comment

Share Share 0 Share

Repealing of Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as Roshni Act, has generated a huge debate with people, by and large, hailing the decision of Governor Satya Pal Malik, describing it as yet another landmark move to contain corruption.

Here is how people reacted to the Governor’s decision.

Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, former CMO and President Udhampur Municipal Council said that Governor Satya Pal Malik is doing very well and taking very vital decisions in the overall interest of the State and masses. Dr. Gupta appreciated the action to abolish the Roshni Act, which, according to him, was widely misused by the political leaders to give benefit to blue-eyed. He said motive behind the Act was to collect money out of Roshni Act and invest the same in power projects in the State but the previous governments failed to implement the so called Roshni Scheme in true spirit.

Dr Gupta said previous governments, in order to give benefit to the influential people of particular community, allotted prime land chunks within the city and outskirts under the cover of Roshni Act. He urged the Governor to review land allotment to the people under this scheme and cancel the dubious orders after conducting a thorough probe.

Dr. Gupta said the Governor has considerably exposed corruption and also controlled the terrorism to a large extent.

“Governor Malik has conducted ULB and Panchyat elections successfully in the State despite major threat of separatist outfits and the Valley centric political parties”, he said.

Advocate Ashwani Gupta appreciated decision of the Governor in dissolution of the Legislative Assembly because the elected members had nothing to offer to the people.

Salathia alleged that the people had a bitter experience of the previous regime for nearly three and half year which saw less development and more corruption. All development projects taken up by the previous government were abandoned and left high and dry, he said. He also appreciated the Governor for waging a war against corruption in which unscrupulous politicians and bureaucrats had benefitted the most and the poor turned poorer and helpless. He demanded that enforcement authorities in the Health Department be activated to control the spurious medicines. He also lauded the visionary approach of the Governor in sensing the misuse of Roshni Act and repealing the same without wasting time.

Sham Choudhary, social activist appreciated the steps taken by Governor in the larger interests of the people of the State. He said that head of the State is doing well for the betterment and welfare of the people in all the three regions of the Stte. “The Governor has taken steps which are required for the progress of the State”, he said and urged the Governor to ensure transparency which is the solution for eliminating corruption at all levels.

He said the Governor has shown immense sagacity and efficacy in conducting the ULB and Panchayat elections. He appreciated the Governor for solving long pending demands of the employees by enhancing remuneration of Anganwadi workers and helpers, resolving pending issues of teaching community, fixing travelling allowances for Village Level Workers/Multipurpose Workers serving in the Rural Development Department and removal of pay anomaly of clerical cadre. He said that these steps will enthuse confidence among the people of the State.

Arun Khanna Corporator Ward No. 25 lauded Governor Satya Pal Malik for his drive against corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

“After taking over reins of the State, Governor Malik has taken various decisions which will be remembered in the coming times. Repealing of Roshni Act is one of the steps towards putting a full-stop on the menace of corruption”, he said and opined that there was no need for continuation of this scheme which promoted corrupt practices.

Expressing concern over the backdoor appointments in J&K, Khanna said that it is unfortunate that those who had been elected by the people for resolving their issues were themselves involved in the corrupt practices. He urged the Governor not to spare anybody who is involved in the corrupt practices and played with the future of the youth of the State.