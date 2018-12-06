Repeal of Roshni Act: Eminent citizens comment

Share Share 0 Share

Repealing of Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as Roshni Act, has generated a huge debate with people, by and large, hailing the decision of Governor Satya Pal Malik, describing it as yet another landmark move to contain corruption.

Here is how people reacted to the Governor’s decision.

Prof (Retd) R.K Gupta, said the crusade of Governor, Satya Pal Malik in fighting corruption would always be remembered by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said repealing of Roshni Act is an appreciable step as the scheme has hugely damaged the interested of the State. Only influential people have benefitted from this Act, he added.

Expressing concern over growing corruption, Gupta said that J&K being the crown of country, strenuous steps should be initiated to bring down corruption. “Basically, our political system is very bad that’s why most of the government officials indulge in corrupt practices as they know that there is nobody to ask,” he said. Gupta said Governor Malik is the only hope for the people of the State and urged him to intensify his crusade against corruption so that the social menace could be brought down.

Raman Gupta, social activist claimed that the Roshni scheme has caused a loss of Rs 25,000 crore to J&K besides giving impetus to demographic changes in the Jammu region.

The Roshni Scheme was a conspiracy against the State hatched by Kashmir-centric leadership, he said and urged the Governor to order a probe against the allotment of land and take back the land acquired by the encroachers by misusing the Act.

He also appreciated the Governor for exposing the misdeeds of the previous government and said a mechanism should be put in place to bring transparency in the recruitment process so that the hardworking and deserving candidates get their due share.

Advocate Chaman Lal from Poonch said Governor Satya Pal Malik is doing a commendable job in Jammu and Kashmir since he took over the reins of the State.

He said the recent decision of the Governor regarding repealing of Roshni Act will check encroachment of State land. He said the administration must make the people aware as to how much land has been amassed by unscrupulous elements, politicians and bureaucrats, under the garb of this scheme.

“The people of the State are appreciative of the working of Governor Malik and wish him to succeed in his mission in bringing peace and prosperity in the State,” Chaman Lal said while hoping corruption to be wiped out, which is one of the factors of unrest among people, especially the youth.

Jaideep Sharma, Corporator Ward 22 said that Roshni Act gave nothing to the common masses. Members of elite sections of the society were the major beneficiaries who knew the loopholes of this Act. Repealing of Roshni Act is a commendable step, which is being welcomed by all sections of society, he added.

Sharma also appreciated Governor Malik’s move against corruption which will give respite to the people. He said the people of J&K are the victim of corruption for the last 70 years. Finally, the wheels of the administration seem to be moving towards right direction, as the agenda to combat corruption has been set at the top, he added.