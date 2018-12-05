Repeal of Roshni Act: Eminent citizens comment

Share Share 0 Share 0

Repealing of Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as Roshni Act, has generated a huge debate with people, by and large, hailing the decision of Governor Satya Pal Malik, describing it as yet another landmark move to contain corruption.

Here is how people reacted to the Governor’s decision.

Honourary Flying Officer, Advocate D.R Sharma, Tehsil President Udhampur J&K Ex-services League lauded the momentous stride of Governor Satya Pal Malik in razing the menace of delinquency from the State machinery and to set things affecting governance in a righteous mode and said, “At times, it appears that the way Governor Malik is leading the State is not real and one pinches self to realise that the effective mechanism led by him is actually happening”.

“There are valid basis for such a feeling coming into one’s mind because no one in the past has ever dared to take on omnipresent corruption head on giving no chance to delinquent officials to escape the strictures inscribed in the law book of the land. The revolutionary steps including repealing of Roshni Act, surgical strike against recruitment scam and exposing the misdoings of corrupt sitting at helm has obviously categorised the Governor as a distinguished personality who is here to do wonders and not just the rhetoric. But for the constitutional constraints, the services of Malik could be used for a prolonged period to ensure welfare and prosperity of the State Subjects. Certainly, those indulging in corrupt practices are on tenterhooks to save their skin and are regretting the moment they got swayed to do wrongful things. The people of State are happy with Governor’s rule and the same will be remembered for a long time”, he added.

Advocate Mohinder Singh from Poonch appreciated Governor Malik for his bold and commendable decisions whether it was exposure of recruitment scam, brining J&K Bank under the purview of RTI and repealing of Roshni Act. He said Governor Malik did a commendable job by repealing the Roshni Act through which several blue-eyed people as well as State land encroachers were benefitted and got huge chunks of land almost free of cost by just paying for the documents thus causing colossal loss to the State exchequer. The decision taken by the Governor has put an end on the sale of vacant and encroached land which was the need of the hour, he added.

He asked the Governor to continue his drive against the corruption as well as the corrupt elements so that the wrong-doers should think twice before indulging in the wrong-practices.

Vikrant Kapoor, President Hindustan Shiv Sena, J&K, said that the successive governments had promoted corruption in Jammu and Kashmir vigorously and Roshni Scheme is one of the live examples. “Roshni Act was amended during the tenure of Congress – PDP regime where in the government had decided to transfer the ownership rights to occupants as well as encroachers of the agricultural land in their possession free of cost by charging just Rs 100 per kanal towards documentation costs. Giving ownership rights of encroached land, the government had opened the doors of corruption in the State”, he pointed out. He hailed the Governor for intensifying drive against corruption in J&K. He said Roshni Act shows how corruption can be legalised and formalised. He urged the Governor to order all beneficiaries of Roshni Act to pay the cost of the land allotted to them at current market price and if they fail to do so within a specific time, they should forfeit their right to the title of the land.

Jagdish Kumar, Corporator Ward No 2 said the Roshni Act was conceived during the National Conference regime in 2000 with a view to generate Rs 25,000 crore for power generation projects in the State. “However, the targets could not be achieved due to the rampant corruption in the State. Thousands of acres of land was transferred to illegal occupants at nominal prices for regularisation and many of the genuine persons were denied ownership rights because they had nothing to warm the pockets of revenue officials. Political leaders, bureaucrats and influential people were the major beneficiaries of the Roshni Act”, he said. While appreciating the Governor for repealing the Roshni Act, Gupta urged him to probe into the allotment of lands under the Roshni Act so that truth comes to fore and people of the State know about the actual beneficiaries of the aforesaid Act.