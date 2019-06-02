‘Repair Shakti Nagar-Devak Road on priority’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

POUNI: The BJP leader Ajit Ram Badgotra along with his workers visited village Bandrai located along the border of Rajouri – Reasi districts and held a public meeting.

The residents of village Devak, Bandrai and Kailakh apprised Badgotra that the road from Shakti Nagar – Devak is in dilapidated condition. “The road has developed big pot holes and in case it is not repaired and given a thick premix carpet during this dry season, the road will get washed away disconnecting these villages”, they maintained.

The villagers further said that there is acute shortage of power and water in these villages and inspite of repeated requests no action is taken by the concerned authorities to provide these facilities in this area. They said that several houses in village Bandrai are not connected with the piped water supply due to which they have to collect water from far off places.

Badgotra appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Deputy Commissioner Rajouri to issue suitable instructions to the concerned department to take care of these villagers so that they also get the basic facilities at the earliest.