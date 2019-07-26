Reorganisation of J&K only way to save from political exploiters: NPP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of JKNPP questioned National Conference leader, Dr Farooq Abdullah’s statement on so called Chenab Valley and questioned if reorganization of J&K is not the solution, then what is “his” statement of so – called Chenab Valley.

“Can NC leader justify division of Jammu province? What is the Chenab Valley sector? What about Poonch sector and its status? Questioned Bhim SinghNPP Supremo in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Bhim Singh cautioned Farooq Abdullah to have a look into the history of the state and see how divisive campaign was started by the NC leaders’ right from 1947. He asked NC leadership to justify its stand it has taken against delimitation and discrimination towards Ladakh and Jammu province as a whole, during their rule. Why not Delimitation in J&K? What about Jammu Province share in the Assembly? Questioned Bhim Singh.

“Reorganization is the only way to ensure political, social and economic justice to the residents of all the three regions. The only way out is reorganization to ensure a confederation of Ladakh, Kashmir Valley and Jammu region on geographical and political basis, so that there shall be separate provincial governments with separate Assemblies for Jammu province and Kashmir region. Ladakh region in Union Territory as per demand of the residents of the area,” he said.

There shall be no peace, no equality and no justice to the residents of Jammu & Kashmir, unless there is one Constitution, one Flag and fundamental rights to all in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, he said.