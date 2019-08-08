‘Reorganisation of J&K’ demolished State’s integrity: Bhim

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing latest act of Parliament on status of Jammu & Kashmir as non-application of mind by ruling parties during discussions, Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party and Senior Executive Member of Supreme Court Bar Association of India said that the new Bill which has been described as ‘Reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir’ is misleading and resulted in disintegration of 200 years old State besides demolishing State’s integrity and history, which was founded in 1846 by Maharaja Gulab Singh, as the status of Jammu & Kashmir has been reduced to a Union Territory.

While addressing a press conference here, Prof Bhim Singh said that the first part of ‘New Law’ created by the Parliament regarding abolition of Article 35A is quite justified, as article 35A was inserted by the President of India in 1954 on the recommendation of then Prime Minister and was valid for six months only. “Secondly, the other part of the Act under discussion is regarding Article 370, which was temporary since 1950. The most important part to be amended in Article 370 was that legislative powers of Parliament should have been restored to legislate in respect of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Communications and other allied matters, as incorporated in original language of the Constitution, when it was adopted on 26th January, 1950. It was a grave blunder to take away the powers of Parliament in dealing with these subjects. It is surprising that new amendment, which has been projected by the Parliament, retains this provision and it is not known whether Parliament has been given any authority to deal with these subjects or not. The Government had announced that it was deleting temporary Article 370 from the Constitution but temporary article with its provision (1) has been retained, which does not go with the spirit of integrating the State with rest of the country,” he added.

Prof Singh further said, “Thirdly, Modi Government has committed a Constitutional blunder by withdrawing State status of J&K, which was founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846. The New Act passed by the Parliament of India under the leadership of Modi has taken away nearly 200 years established status of Jammu & Kashmir as a State. Converting State of Jammu & Kashmir into a Union Territory is not only harsh or unacceptable but is very much against the history of Jammu & Kashmir and has damaged the spirit of National Integration. Demolishing the State status of Jammu & Kashmir is unforgivable blunder and therefore the Parliament shall do justice to withdraw last part of the Act leaving the State status of Jammu & Kashmir, as it is demand of the people. Residents of Jammu & Kashmir want reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir as a Confederation of Jammu Province State & Kashmir Valley State with separate Assemblies and Secretariat and Separate Governments.”

The J&K National Panthers Party shall not accept the so called law, which demolishes its statehood and shall go for the Confederation of Jammu State & Kashmir State with all fundamental rights to the citizens of India in Jammu & Kashmir as provided in Chapter- III of the Indian Constitution, which has become applicable after removal of Article 35A, he maintained.

Anita Thakur, General Secretary; Capt Anil Gour, Secretary and Surinder Chouhan, District President Jammu Rural were also present on the occasion.