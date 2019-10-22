Renu gets Teacher Innovation Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Renu Bala (Master) Government Middle School Kamala from Dist. Samba got prestigious Teacher Innovation Award by ZIIEI for promoting joyful and experimental teaching ideas based on zero investment that is low cost.

ZIIEI (Zero Investment Innovations for Education Initiative) is a mass scale teacher outreach initiative started by Sri Aurbindo Society in 2015, as a its nation -wide education transformation programme “Rupantar”. ZIIEI believes that teachers are the pillars of this nation and their contribution, if recognised and supported, can bring can bring a significant change and improvement in quality of education.

Therefore ZIIEI exercised hard in collaboration with Sri Aurbindo Society to find out scattered, isolated and unrecognized but effective solutions created by teachers through their innovative ideas at grassroot level in various schools.

Renu Bala ,who is resident of Dist. Jammu & serving in Government Middle School of Dist. Samba has been honoured with this award for promoting joyful and experimental teaching ideas in various fields like introduction of intake of fruits & salads, making of various TLM (teaching- learning materials) , various activities in teaching to make it interesting at grassroot level.