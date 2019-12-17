Renovated for holding IPL, M A Stadium all set to host R-Day Parade

MALU SHARMA

JAMMU: M A Stadium in Jammu is under renovation from last two to three years. The renovation work is almost complete and the stadium has been equipped with latest infra including floodlights for holding cricket matches during night hours.

M A Stadium is a property of J&K State Sports Council and under the Prime Minister’s development programme, the Council received Rs 42 crore for renovation of the stadium as per international standards, so that IPL and other international matches can be hosted here. In February 2018, the renovation work of the stadium was initiated by National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC), which was supposed to be completed by April, but after missing several deadlines, finally the stadium is all set to be declared open by January 2020.

Pertinent to mention here that the Divisional Administration had issued a deadline to the executing agency (NPCC) for completing the work by November end in view of Republic Day celebrations 2020.

The Government’s decision of choosing Maulana Azad Stadium as venue for Republic Day parade-2020 has invited criticism from different sections of the society. A number of sports-persons and other concerned are of the view that holding Republic Day parade will damage the pitch and ground of the stadium, which is supposed to host international matches in future. It is not a wise decision to conduct the R-Day parade at M A Stadium, which has been renovated to promote sports besides hosting International matches in Jammu, they said, urging the government to hold Republic Day Parade at some other suitable venue, so that sports activities do not get hampered.

Earlier, in January 2019, in view of ongoing renovation work of stadium, the Republic Day function was held at the University of Jammu, where a full-fledged infrastructure was raised for the smooth conduct of the event, but this year the administration has decided to hold the Republic Day Parade at newly renovated M A Stadium.

While talking with STATE TIMES, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma confirmed that the Republic Day Parade will be conducted in M A Stadium as no other place is available for the purpose. He further assured that all necessary precautions will be taken by the administration so that no damage is done to stadium ground or pitch.