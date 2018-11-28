Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The Union Home Ministry has given consent to the proposal of name change in 25 villages and towns in different parts of the country in last one year. I believe that the government should close down the name changing trend in the country, because there are so many core issues to be solved such as improving the livelihood of the poor, ensuring that they have better access to health care and creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth and so on. Why the government is enough engaged in an unproductive renaming spree? How far is it justifiable? And it also shows the least concern for governance and and that is about misplaced priorities. It is also fact that renaming of a place cannot change its geographical status.

Mohd Faheem,

Rajouri.