Remove illegal constructions near Tawi bed: DB

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Saturday directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to ask concerned agencies to make survey and forthwith remove/dismantle the illegal constructions /encroachments, whether residential or commercial, which have been made or is being made on the State land near bed of River Tawi right from Nagrota to Belicharana up to Phallain Mandal and positively file a compliance report before this Court on the next date of hearing.

The court direction came in Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by Advocate Dewakar Sharma and Ashish Sharma highlighting various issues involving the conservation/preservation of River Tawi, in which State High Court has already banned construction on banks of River Tawi and also prohibited mining from river Tawi.

After considering the status report filed by the Members of Monitoring Committee as well as the statement of Advocate S.S Ahmed, the DB observed that it seems there is a strong nexus between mining mafia and the authorities of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Geology and Mining Department as well as police authorities leading to illegal construction around the bed of river Tawi despite complete ban by this Court on November 17, 2016 on such activities right from Nagrota to Belicharana.

Subsequently, DB directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to convene a meeting of concerned officers of Police Department, JMC; JDA; Tourism Department, Housing & Urban Development Department, Geology & Mining Department, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) and National Building Construction Corporation, so as to ascertain whether the orders passed by this Court on July 29, 2016, November 17, 2016, December 28, 2016, February 6, 2017, July 17, 2017, August 25, 2017, September 25, 2017 and November 1, 2017 have been complied with or not. “Let compliance report to this effect should be filed on the next date of hearing”, it observed.

DB alsor directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to make full proof arrangement so that no illegal extraction of mineral mining is done any more from river Tawi in terms of order dated November 17, 2016 as also no illegal construction is made around the bed of river Tawi.

DB also directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to remove the illegal constructions being made on the State land near bed of River Tawi. Even such a concern was also earlier shown by a Division Bench of this Court while delivering judgment in WPPIL Nos.19/2014 and 20/2013, in case, titled Balbir Singh versus State and others, decided on February 12, 2016, whereby it was directed that for preserving the sanctity of river Tawi from being polluted by the waste and toxic water emanating from authorised/unauthorised colonies alongside river Tawi, stringent and effective measures be taken positively within a period of two months from the date of judgment.

DB further directed that in identifying the illegal construction, Divisional Commissioner to also take the help of Members of Monitoring Committee, which has specifically stated in its latest status report that even after the ban of illegal construction, the same is being done clandestinely.

DB further directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu shall also identify all constructions coming and falling on either side of River Tawi, from its fringe line, either Government or individual, whether such constructions are authorised or unauthorized, and prepare a list of such constructions, so that such constructions are removed. Those constructions, which are authorised, shall be compensated and rehabilitated at some other place, as has been done in case of Dal Lake dwellers, the court observed and directed that after undertaking the process of preparation of list of constructions and removal thereof, the vacant land shall be handed over to Parks and Gardens Department for beautification of river Tawi bed. Such directions have already been passed in judgment on November 17, 2016 in the instant petitions.

DB further directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to produce the list on affidavits of all such constructions including removed/dismantled on the next date of hearing.

DB further observed that in case any officer/official of law enforcing agencies, particularly Police Department, Geology & Mining Department, JDA, JMC, Irrigation & Flood Control Department is found involved in facilitating such illegal activities of construction and mineral mining, Chief Secretary of the State is directed to take stern action against such officer(s) and even demote such person(s) from his/her present place of posting.

DB also directed National Building Construction Corporation (NBBC) and Project Manager JK Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) to file fresh status report.

DB further observed that in case of failure in complying/obeying the above directions well before the next date of hearing, the same shall amount to contempt of Court and the concerned officers/officials shall accordingly be proceeded against for commission of contempt of Court.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Vivek Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu; Arvind Kotwal, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Rajesh Chavan, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority; Maneesha Sareen, Joint Director, Geology & Mining Department and Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control Department were present in person as per the earlier order.

When this matter was taken up for hearing, SSP Jammu filed the status report. Members of the Monitoring Committee, constituted by this Court also filed the latest fortnight report.

DB after perusal of status report filed on behalf of NBBC, respondent in WPPIL No.19/2012, with regard to underground sewerage work in the City of Jammu revealed that the same was up to the period November 14, 2017 and since then more than eight months have elapsed but nothing has been stated that how much work has been completed during this period. Since the status report is dated December 12, 2017, the Division Bench directed NBBC to file fresh status report with complete and up-to-date information.