Remove Article 35A to end injustice with daughters of J&K: Shiv Sena

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bala Sahib Thackeray J&K unit on Friday demanded removal of Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Dimpy Kohli, State President Shiv Sena, the activists staged protests here. Ashwani Gupta, Working President, Vipin Hindu Chairman Shiv Sena J&K and Rakesh Kak General Secretary were also present.

Shiv Sena leaders said that Article 35A is not actually part of the Constitution, as it has got incorporated through a Presidential order in 1954 and worked against the interests of the people of the State, notwithstanding a vicious campaign carried out by Kashmir centric politicians.

“Article 35A, which is the biggest Constitutional blunder, should be removed as it discriminated against women of the State,” Kohli said.

Kohli asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and any law or article, which differ the people of J&K from the rest of India, should be abrogated. He also criticized the so-called Kashmir centric mainstream leaders for generating euphoria on this sensitive issue for their vested interest.

Shiv Sena demanded that Article 35A should be struck down to end decades of injustice with the daughters of the State.

Among those who joined the protest include Nathpal Choudhry, Ramesh Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar, Raj Singh, Pawan Singh and Raju Salaria.