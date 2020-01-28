Remote village girl shines at national dance event, DC congratulates

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib today met with Preeti Langeh, who has recently won silver medal at National Dance Sports Championship held in West Bengal at her office chamber here today. The DC congratulated her and spoke with her regarding the championship.

Preeti has won silver medal in solo event of bollywood genre in competitions held on January 4 and 5 at Asansol, West Bengal. With this achievement, Preeti has qualified to compete in the international event against participants from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

Preeti, a resident of Porakotla village of block Pouni of the district, had approached district administration for assistance. Her request was duly fulfilled and her expenses were met by the administration. The district administration has also assured to meet the expenses of the young dancer to compete in the international championship which is to be held soon.

Preeti thanked DC and her mentor Gurvinder Kaur for their support. The Deputy Commissioner has also appreciated the girl and mentioned her achievement at Republic Day ceremony.